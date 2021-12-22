Families torn by tragedy question insurance companies’ suicide rules

Shelby French’s husband of 18 years, 49-year-old Justice Department lawyer David Pehlke, took his life in their second-floor bedroom late in Silver Spring in the evening of Easter Sunday last April.

On the advice of a financial adviser, the couple had taken out life insurance policies in July 2019 to provide security in the event of a family tragedy.

Both policies included a “suicide exclusion” common to life insurance but that French — supported by her congressman, Jamie Raskin, whose 25-year-old son, Tommy, took his life last New Year’s Eve — considers anachronistic and needlessly cruel. [Baltimore Sun]

Police stop drivers along River Road after complaints about aggressive driving

In an effort to cut down on reckless driving and automobile crashes, Montgomery County police stopped vehicles Tuesday afternoon along River Road in Bethesda.

From noon until 3 p.m., officers patrolled a one-mile stretch between Burdette Road and Wilson Lane, following complaints about aggressive driving in the area. [WJLA]

E-scooters come to Germantown

Those who love e-scooters and live in Germantown got an early Christmas present on Tuesday.

Montgomery County gave the dockless scooters a green light in Germantown earlier this month, at least for a testing period. [WTOP]

Today’s weather

Partly cloudy, with a high around 44 and a low around 25

