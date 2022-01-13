Families displaced, neighbors evacuated in Gaithersburg townhouse fire

Montgomery County firefighters battled a towering blaze in a Gaithersburg townhouse early Wednesday, braving both flames and frigid temperatures.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of West Deer Park Road, in a Gaithersburg neighborhood off northbound Interstate 270, around 3 a.m. Wednesday. [WTOP]

Woman points gun at victim’s head during test drive, police say

Montgomery County police are investigating after a woman allegedly stole a car during a test drive in Germantown Friday.

Police say the carjacking happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Brink and Blunt roads. [WUSA]

Cyberattack on health department was ransomware, officials say

The cyberattack that has hobbled Maryland’s health department since last month was ransomware designed to prevent health workers from accessing critical systems until an extortion was paid, officials publicly acknowledged for the first time Wednesday.

“We have paid no extortion demand …,” the state’s chief information security officer, Chip Stewart, said during a call with reporters. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Cloudy, with a high around 48 and a low around 34

