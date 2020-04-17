.Extra time expected to build ‘crash wall’ for Purple Line

Such a request would bring the potential cost overruns on the $2 billion construction contract to $526 million — more than 25 percent over budget. [Washington Post]
B-CC senior using free time to help MCPS community
Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School senior Lilly Behbehani has been using her time at home to give back to her school community by setting up food donations for families and organizing a virtual prom for students.
After first hearing about the spread of coronavirus and the possibility of schools shutting down, Behbehani became concerned about the families who would no longer have access to food through Montgomery County Public Schools. [Montgomery Community Media]
‘Reopen Maryland’ protest planned
Maryland’s nonessential businesses have been shuttered since March 23, and the entire state has been under stay-at-home orders since March 30, which Gov. Larry Hogan says will be in effect until further notice. Some Marylanders say they’ve had enough, and will stage a protest calling for the “reopening of Maryland.”
On Saturday at noon, two groups — ReOpen Maryland and Marylanders Against Excessive Quarantine — said they will be peacefully protesting against state restrictions continuing beyond May 1. [WUSA]
