.Extra time expected to build ‘crash wall’ for Purple Line

Plus: B-CC senior using free time to help MCPS community; 'Reopen Maryland' protest planned

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
The contractor building Maryland’s Purple Line said it anticipates needing an additional five months and $187.7 million to build a required “crash wall” along the light-rail tracks.

Such a request would bring the potential cost overruns on the $2 billion construction contract to $526 million — more than 25 percent over budget. [Washington Post]

B-CC senior using free time to help MCPS community

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School senior Lilly Behbehani has been using her time at home to give back to her school community by setting up food donations for families and organizing a virtual prom for students.

After first hearing about the spread of coronavirus and the possibility of schools shutting down, Behbehani became concerned about the families who would no longer have access to food through Montgomery County Public Schools. [Montgomery Community Media]

‘Reopen Maryland’ protest planned

Maryland’s nonessential businesses have been shuttered since March 23, and the entire state has been under stay-at-home orders since March 30, which Gov. Larry Hogan says will be in effect until further notice. Some Marylanders say they’ve had enough, and will stage a protest calling for the “reopening of Maryland.”

On Saturday at noon, two groups — ReOpen Maryland and Marylanders Against Excessive Quarantine — said they will be peacefully protesting against state restrictions continuing beyond May 1. [WUSA]

Today’s weather

Overcast in the afternoon, with a high around 59 and a low around 48

In case you missed it…

Elrich asks Planning Board to limit meetings to ‘noncontroversial’ issues

MCPS to distribute meals four days per week instead of five

Coronavirus cases could peak this weekend, county health officer says

 

