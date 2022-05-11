Emerge Maryland sees more women candidates on the ballot

Emerge Maryland, an organization that focuses on electing more Democratic women to public office, has seen a big jump in candidates since the last election cycle. In 2018 there were 46 women who graduated from Emerge Maryland, compared to 63 in 2022 that have filed to run for federal, state and local offices. [Maryland Matters]

Former minister of Rockville church and civil rights activist dies at 89

James Macdonell, the minister of Saint Mark Presbyterian Church in Rockville for 38 years, died April 29 at the age of 89. Macdonnell participated in the 1963 March on Washington and the next year helped register Black voters in Canton, Miss. In 1965 he participated in the voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala. led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. [Washington Post]

More than $4 million in tax refund checks go out to Montgomery County home owners due to error

More than $4 million in refund checks have gone out to thousands of Montgomery County homeowners following a tax error by the state of Maryland, which was discovered by a retired computer programmer from Olney. State officials had miscalculated the Homeowners Tax Credit for some residents in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, causing the error. [Fox 5]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high of 72

In case you missed it…

Elrich announces $1 million for abortion providers, reproductive services

New MCPS superintendent to receive $320,000 annual salary

Small Bites: Java Nation Planning to open in Kentlands this month