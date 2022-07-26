Elrich urges U.S. DOT to delay decision on toll lanes on Beltway and I-270

Elrich urges U.S. DOT to delay decision on toll lanes on the Beltway and I-270

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich wants the U.S. Department of Transportation to delay for at least 60 days a final decision on Maryland’s plan to add toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270. [Maryland Matters]

MCPS, teachers union at odds over involuntary transfers

The superintendent of Maryland’s largest school system said Monday that the county is operating within the confines of its contract with the teachers union by moving teachers to different schools as a result of a staffing shortage. [WTOP]

Kurkjian calls winning career award ‘an overwhelming, overpowering experience’

For over 40 years, Walter Johnson High School grad Tim Kurkjian has been writing and talking about the sport he loves: baseball. On Dec. 7, 2021, Kurkjian received a call to inform him that he had been named the recipient of the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA) Career Excellence Award. He was dumbstruck. [MyMCMedia]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83

In case you missed it:

Miller’s Ale House in Rockville closing in late September

Police identify 25-year-old man killed in White Oak collision

With school year set to begin Aug. 29, MCPS and police explore role of community engagement officers

