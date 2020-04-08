 Einstein student displayed gun during online class
Plus: Police get fewer calls during pandemic; Maryland to offer breakdown of coronavirus cases by race

Bethesda Beat Staff
Police investigated an Albert Einstein High School student for displaying a weapon during an online class on April 3.

Einstein Principal Christine Handy wrote in an email to the school community that the student was immediately reported to Montgomery County police and Montgomery County Public Schools Safety and Security.

Officer Rick Goodale, a spokesperson for the police department, said charges weren’t filed against the student because a threat was not made towards others. [Montgomery Community Media]

Police get fewer calls during pandemic

During the past month, daily calls to Montgomery County police are down 25 to 40 percent, according to 3rd District Commander Darren Francke.

But domestic abuse calls were up 21 percent last month from March 2019, said Capt. Thomas Jordan, a consequence of people being home together more. [Montgomery Community Media]

Maryland to offer breakdown of coronavirus cases by race

Maryland is joining Virginia and Washington, D.C., in offering a detailed racial breakdown of their coronavirus cases.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that the state health department will post the information on its website by the end of the week, but “90% of testing is being done by doctors and hospitals who are sending tests to private labs outside of the state, which have not been keeping such data.” [WTOP]

Today’s weather

A mix of clouds and sun, with a possibility of a stray thunderstorm. The high will be around 77 and the low around 54.

In case you missed it…

Montgomery County COVID-19 cases could peak in late April, health official says

MCPS food distribution workers test positive for coronavirus

Personal bicycles no longer have to be registered as county law changes

 

