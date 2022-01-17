Einstein senior speaks out against derogatory comments at soccer game

An Albert Einstein High School varsity soccer player told the Montgomery County Board of Education about “the most difficult game we’ve ever played against Sherwood High School.”

Lindsey Broitman said that “throughout the entire game, the student section at SHS was making negative comments about our players’ race, bodies, and skills on the field.” [Montgomery Community Media]

Jain announces running mate in governor’s race

Gubernatorial candidate Ashwani Jain of Potomac has named LaTrece Hawkins Lytes as his running mate in the crowded race for the Democratic nomination.

Jain’s campaign describes Lytes as a longtime Maryland resident, wife, mother of four, juvenile Type 1 diabetes survivor, transplant recipient and a community activist. [Washington Post]

Food insecurity declined with added government benefits

As jobs disappeared and large chunks of the economy shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, long lines formed outside food banks and experts warned of spikes in hunger.

After the expansion of government aid that followed, fewer Marylanders relied on food pantries and assistance programs for meals — but only temporarily, a recent report found. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Clouds and gusty winds, with a high around 37 and a low around 27

In case you missed it…

Omicron surge, inclement weather lead to bare grocery store shelves

Nonprofit executive running to be voice for East County on council

As COVID-19 cases rise, MCPS adjusts how quarantine instruction provided