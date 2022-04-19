Edwards is top fundraiser this quarter for 4th Congressional District Democratic primary

Donna F. Edwards, the former congresswoman for Maryland’s 4th District, has pulled in more than $600,000 in donations since announcing her bid in January to regain her old seat — leading the field this quarter in what is expected to be the state’s most competitive Democratic primary.

Elsewhere in Maryland, Rep. David Trone (D), the owner of Total Wine & More, reported putting $2 million of his own personal cash into his campaign coffers after the final redistricting map signed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) earlier this month made his 6th District significantly more competitive. [Washington Post]

MCPS asks students to take rapid COVID tests before returning to classes today

School systems across Maryland and D.C. are requiring students to provide a negative COVID-19 test before they can return to class after spring break. In Montgomery County, families are being asked to test all students using rapid tests provided by Montgomery County Public Schools and report positive cases to MCPS online. If the test is positive, the student will be asked to stay home and follow quarantine and isolation guidelines.

Silver Spring’s Denizens Brewing, All Set Restaurant & Bar partner on food for brewpub

Denizens Brewing Co. announced today that it has partnered with fellow downtown Silver Spring restaurant All Set Restaurant & Bar and its food truck Money Muscle BBQ for the brewpub’s food offerings.

All Set chef-owner Ed Reavis and partner Jennifer Meltzer will oversee culinary operations at Denizens, and launch an entirely new food menu created in collaboration with Denizens’ co-owners Emily Bruno and Julie Verratti.

“The partnership will allow the businesses to share space and resources, and grants both the opportunity to focus on their respective strengths,” Denizens said in a statement [Source of the Spring].

