EagleBank seeks approval of class-action lawsuit settlement

Lawyers for Eagle Bancorp, the parent company of EagleBank, are asking a federal court for final approval of a $7.5 million settlement the parties have agreed to in a class-action lawsuit against the Bethesda bank related to its business dealings. [Washington Business Journal]

Eighth-grade climate activist draws from family’s history

Early this school year, eighth-grader Rosie Clemans-Cope walked into Chad Lenz’ science classroom at Julius West Middle School in Rockville on a mission.

She wanted Lenz to sponsor Fridays For Future, a student-led climate initiative modeled after Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s climate strike outside her country’s parliament. [Maryland Matters]

Bill would require schools to have diverse history lessons

One lawmaker is attempting to change the way students learn American history.

The bill would require all Maryland public schools to include more history lessons on racial, ethnic and other groups in America whose stories often are left untold. [Maryland Matters]

