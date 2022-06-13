DSW targeting ‘early fall’ opening at Ellsworth Place in Silver Spring

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse is targeting an “early fall” opening at Ellsworth Place, a representative for the mall confirmed to the Source of the Spring via email. According to the website, Brentwood, Tenn.-based GBT Realty, owners of Ellsworth Place, confirmed in January that the discount shoe retailer signed a lease in late 2021 with construction to renovate the former Guitar Center storefront on the fourth level of the mall. [Source of the Spring]

Rockville transgender-friendly boutique named for owner’s slain friend

In high school, Zella Ziona and her friend Amber planned to go to fashion school in New York and become famous stylists and designers together, but Ziona was shot to death at 21 in October 2015. The gunman was an acquaintance, and many of Ziona’s friends believe he was angry with the transgender woman for flirting with him in front of his friends. Amber grieved hard for a long time before going to fashion school, and now she has opened her own boutique inside Federal Plaza on Rockville Pike, naming her store Zella Ziona. [NBC4]

Takoma Park loans induction stove tops to fight emissions

The city of Takoma Park is giving residents the opportunity to try induction cooking by letting them borrow a portable stove top to test for up to two weeks. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90

