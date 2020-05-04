 Drivers topping 100 mph in Montgomery County
Plus: Daughters of the American Revolution supply masks to Walter Reed; State unemployment portal has job performance problems

Drivers tempted by empty roads are putting the pedal to the metal. Montgomery County is trying to slow down drivers who are topping well over 100 mph. [NBC 4]

Daughters of the American Revolution deliver masks to Walter Reed

The Daughters of the American Revolution has gathered and dropped off hundreds of masks that have been made for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda. [NBC 4]

State’s new unemployment portal has job performance problems

Maryland launched a portal on April 24 to deal with a huge surge of unemployment claims due to the coronavirus shutdown — more than 385,000 filed in the past six weeks.

But the upgraded filing system has repeatedly malfunctioned, sending delays and error messages to laid-off workers across the state. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny, with some wind, in the afternoon. The high will be around 67 and the low around 45.

In case you missed it…

County Council supports $54 million for Capital Crescent Trail tunnel in Bethesda

Coronavirus clogs the courts: In Montgomery County, 13,000 hearings delayed

County health officer says coronavirus cases surging, haven’t hit peak yet

