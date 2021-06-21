This story was updated at 11:23 a.m. June 21, 2021, to correct the first name of the mural artist.

Doorbell video helps police arrest suspected peeping Tom

Doorbell video of an alleged peeping Tom helped Montgomery County police charge a suspect in two different incidents involving minors.

Police arrested and charged 56-year-old Derek Hill of Kensington after he was allegedly seen on video via the Ring doorbell app, taking pictures of the bedroom windows of two different homes. [Fox 5]

Artist gives Gaithersburg skate park a mural makeover

Eric Karbeling has painted a mural at a skate park in Gaithersburg where he spent time while growing up.

He previously painted a mural of a skating bulldog at Laytonsville Elementary School, which he attended. [NBC 4]

When his food truck was stolen, strangers heard his plea

After working 35 years in various restaurant kitchens, James Turner bought a food truck, so he could go into business for himself.

But over Memorial Day weekend, when he left it parked in Silver Spring near a commercial kitchen, the truck was stolen. [Washington Post]

Maryland approves $183.5M for Purple Line construction consultants

The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved $183.5 million for a consultant overseeing construction contracts on the delayed Purple Line until the companies managing the light-rail project hire a new lead contractor.

The “program management consultant” will continue to oversee 150 contracts that the Maryland Transit Administration took over last fall. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a high around 94 and a low around 70

