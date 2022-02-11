Dispute over janitor contracts in Rockville office buildings appears resolved

File image

A dispute between a union that represents service workers and the management company of four Rockville office buildings — involving the termination of 19 contracted janitors — appears to be resolved.

The workers, represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 32BJ, were working in office buildings 700, 702, 800 and 805 King Farm Blvd. in Rockville through December.

However, the employees were notified by contractors Busy Bee Environmental Services and Red Coats Inc. in early December that Virginia-based Econo Building Maintenance would take over the four buildings on Jan. 1.

SEIU alleged that Banyan Street Capital, which manages the properties, violated a Montgomery County law that the council passed in 2012.

The mandates that successor contractors give workers from the old contractor a 90-day “transition period,” in which they can stay employed on a short-term basis.

Banyan Street Capital representatives did not initially respond to an inquiry from Bethesda Beat prior to the publication of a story about the dispute on Jan. 10.

Then, on Jan. 31, Banyan Street sent a statement to Bethesda Beat saying that it had “taken swift action to rectify the situation,” and that it would be “commencing” a new janitorial contract effective Feb. 1 with C&W Services.

“Any displaced workers will be offered employment with C&W and compensated for lost wages, if any,” the company stated. “Banyan Street Capital is heavily invested in the area, and we are committed to being involved in the communities in which we do business. We look forward to working with these employees and contractors of all types in the Montgomery County area in the future.”

SEIU released a statement to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday, saying the workers are “relieved to be back on the job, which is a step in the right direction, but they are still owed wages from the weeks they were without any income through no fault of their own.”

“These are parents, some were the sole source of income for their household, some have disabled children requiring expensive medical care and others faced eviction,” the union stated.

