Deadline approaching to claim $10 million Powerball prize

On March 28, a $10 million Powerball ticket sold in Montgomery County will expire, unless the winner comes forward to claim it.

The ticket was sold Sept. 27, 2021, at the Exxon station at 11433 Rockville Pike. [Maryland Lottery]

Bethesda’s Applebaum reminisces about successful Jeopardy run

Final Jeopardy answer for $35,000: Isaac Applebaum

Question: Who is the 2019 Richard Montgomery High School graduate from Bethesda who took fourth place in the Jeopardy National College Championship? [Montgomery Community Media]

When inspector ordered free-food pantry removed, woman sounded alarm

On Feb. 9, a Montgomery County official conducting a routine inspection at Lara Kris Watson’s Takoma Park apartment building deemed bins with food and household items for people in need a violation.

Watson, alarmed that the volunteer-run pantry would be taken away, raised a red flag in the Takoma Park Facebook group. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 46 and a low around 30

