D.C. police cadet among two arrested in Montgomery County armed robbery

A Washington, D.C., police cadet has been booted from the academy over armed robbery involving a pair of pricey sneakers. According to charging documents from the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office, the cadet, Christian Alexis Santos, 19, of D.C., is accused of taking part in an armed robbery in North Bethesda, Maryland, on March 25, targeting a Facebook user selling a pair of Jordan 12 sneakers. [WTOP]

Montgomery County officials talk school safety after Texas shooting

After last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a group of county police, school and governmental leaders held a briefing to outline the steps the county has in place to prevent such an incident. “It is absolutely times like now in which we must come together and address the fear and anxiety that our community rightfully have felt,” Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said during the online briefing. “Our schools here in Montgomery County are safe spaces for our students, and I believe that we do have good systems and practices in place.” [WTOP]

Takoma Park police to give repair vouchers instead of tickets for some car issues

The next time you get pulled over by a police officer, instead of getting fined you could get free money. The Takoma Park Police Department is joining a nationwide campaign to give drivers coupons for free repairs on their cars when officers pull them over for some minor car issues, such as a broken tail light or turn signal. [NBC4]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80

