Cubs adds Hultzen to 60-man pool
Plus: Purple Line stations need safer access for pedestrians, planners say; Georgetown Prep alum tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA event
Cubs adds Hultzen to 60-man pool
Pitcher Danny Hultzen of Bethesda will be a part of the Cubs’ 60-man player pool this season.
The lefty is not on the team’s 40-man roster, but will still get the chance to train at Wrigley Field, along with 21 other pitchers. Teams are starting their offseason training as they prepare to start an abbreviated season in July. [CBS Sports]
Purple Line stations need safer access for pedestrians, planners say
Suburban roads designed to move traffic need better sidewalks and crosswalks to make Purple Line stations easier and safer to reach on foot and bicycle, according to a new study by Montgomery County planners.
Unlike Metro stations, the light-rail Purple Line stops under construction in Maryland will have no additional parking, except at those adjacent to Metro stations that already have it. [Washington Post]
Georgetown Prep alum tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA event
PGA Tour member Denny McCarthy has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship prior to the second round after testing positive for COVID-19.
McCarthy, 27, was born in Takoma Park, attended Georgetown Prep High School, where he played golf and basketball all four years, and graduated from the University of Virginia. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Sunny, with a high around 90 and a low around 70
In case you missed it…
D.C. bagel shop will set up in Bethesda on a trolley
Union president says department has moved away from community policing since ’90s
Planning board removes schools, clusters from building moratorium