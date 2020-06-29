 Cubs adds Hultzen to 60-man pool
  • .2020
  • .Cubs adds Hultzen to 60-man pool

Cubs adds Hultzen to 60-man pool

Plus: Purple Line stations need safer access for pedestrians, planners say; Georgetown Prep alum tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA event

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Cubs adds Hultzen to 60-man pool

Pitcher Danny Hultzen of Bethesda will be a part of the Cubs’ 60-man player pool this season.

The lefty is not on the team’s 40-man roster, but will still get the chance to train at Wrigley Field, along with 21 other pitchers. Teams are starting their offseason training as they prepare to start an abbreviated season in July. [CBS Sports]

Purple Line stations need safer access for pedestrians, planners say

Suburban roads designed to move traffic need better sidewalks and crosswalks to make Purple Line stations easier and safer to reach on foot and bicycle, according to a new study by Montgomery County planners.

Unlike Metro stations, the light-rail Purple Line stops under construction in Maryland will have no additional parking, except at those adjacent to Metro stations that already have it. [Washington Post]

Georgetown Prep alum tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA event

PGA Tour member Denny McCarthy has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship prior to the second round after testing positive for COVID-19.

McCarthy, 27, was born in Takoma Park, attended Georgetown Prep High School, where he played golf and basketball all four years, and graduated from the University of Virginia. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 90 and a low around 70

In case you missed it…

D.C. bagel shop will set up in Bethesda on a trolley

Union president says department has moved away from community policing since ’90s

Planning board removes schools, clusters from building moratorium

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled design (33)

County’s daily increase of COVID-19 cases is 0.47%

County has had 14,675 cases and 697 confirmed deaths
Police Car

Police Blotter: Nine vehicle thefts reported in Silver Spring area

Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between June 14 and 20
image3

MCPS to provide free breakfast, lunch to children throughout summer

Nearly 100 sites will operate as distribution centers

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending