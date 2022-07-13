Critics of I-270 widening plan cite possible flaws in Maryland traffic analysis

Critics of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to widen I-270 and part of the Capital Beltway, which includes adding toll lanes, have cited possible flaws in the state’s analysis on traffic congestion relief. Transit advocates sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday saying that the state hasn’t explained why its latest traffic projections are “substantially different” from an earlier study [Washington Post].

Silver Spring woman charged with submitting false COVID-19 unemployment claims

Nadine Mahoro Mwamikazi, 25, of Silver Spring, is one of eight people who has been indicted by a federal grand jury with submitting fraudulent unemployment claims to the Maryland Department of Labor and California Department of Labor to receive COVID-19-related unemployment benefits [Montgomery Community Media].

Driver crashes into police cruiser in Gaithersburg

A driver crashed into a Montgomery County police cruiser Monday night in Gaithersburg around 10 p.m. at the intersection of North Frederick Avenue and Chestnut Street. The driver might have been traveling the wrong way, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer [WJLA].

Today’s weather

Sunny with a high around 90 degrees.

