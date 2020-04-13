CPAP machines can be donated
Ruth Hunter of Leisure World realized her husband’s old continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine was going unused, she said.
Hunter is the president of the Mutual at Leisure World Maryland in Silver Spring, home of over 8,000 people. She realized there must be more CPAP machines out there.
Montgomery County will pickup, sanitize and deliver donated machines to local hospitals. [WJLA]
Emergency food-assistance payments approved
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Maryland’s request to issue emergency SNAP payments to currently enrolled households for April and May 2020.
Residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will receive the maximum amount allowed per month from April 1 through May 31. If eligible, a one-person household will receive $194, and a two-person household will receive $355 in food benefits.
“There are thousands of people in our community every day who do not have enough food to meet their daily needs and the need is increasing due to the pandemic,” said Raymond Crowel, director of the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services. [Montgomery County]
Rockville house stood out right away