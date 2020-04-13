 CPAP machines can be donated
  • .2020
  • .CPAP machines can be donated

CPAP machines can be donated

Plus: Emergency food-assistance payments approved; Rockville house stood out right away

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

CPAP machines can be donated

Ruth Hunter of Leisure World realized her husband’s old continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine was going unused, she said.

Hunter is the president of the Mutual at Leisure World Maryland in Silver Spring, home of over 8,000 people. She realized there must be more CPAP machines out there.

Montgomery County will pickup, sanitize and deliver donated machines to local hospitals. [WJLA]

Emergency food-assistance payments approved

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Maryland’s request to issue emergency SNAP payments to currently enrolled households for April and May 2020.

Residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will receive the maximum amount allowed per month from April 1 through May 31. If eligible, a one-person household will receive $194, and a two-person household will receive $355 in food benefits.

“There are thousands of people in our community every day who do not have enough food to meet their daily needs and the need is increasing due to the pandemic,” said Raymond Crowel, director of the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services. [Montgomery County]

Rockville house stood out right away

Sheeba Lee knew the moment she entered the midcentury modern house in Rockville that this was not just another house she was going to rehab and resell.

“When you walked in, it was just inspiring,” Lee said of the house, built in 1969 in the Manor Park neighborhood. Lee and her husband, Robert, owned and operated Black Belt Martial Arts Center in Kensington. [Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Clouds, with a potential for heavy rainfall. The high will be around 76 and low around 44.

In case you missed it…

Montgomery County health officer orders shoppers to wear face coverings

Einstein community buys grocery gift cards for families in need for spring break

County to enforce social distancing at construction sites

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Untitled design (38)

UPDATED: Silver Spring area one of state’s hardest hit for COVID-19 cases

New ZIP code data released; Montgomery County has 1,631 confirmed cases

County to enforce social distancing at construction sites

‘We mean business,’ health officer says

Montgomery County coronavirus cases increase 11% in a day

Two new deaths announced in county

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Manager, CE Provider Services |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Marketing Assistant |

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine

Sales & Marketing |

Bozzuto

Floral Designer |

Johnson's Florist and Garden Centers

Director, Office of Communications |

FDA

Legal Assistant |

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Account Executive |

JG Wentworth

Real Estate Development Intern |

Bellwether Enterprise

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending