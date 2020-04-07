Court orders company to restore $28 million to employee benefit plans
Metro reducing train, bus hours
Starting Monday, Metrorail trains will stop running at 9 p.m. every day and Metrobus service will end at 11 p.m.
WMATA officials say the cutbacks are to limit frontline transit workers’ exposure to the public and enhance the safety of people who must travel during the current COVID-19 health crisis. [Montgomery Community Media]
Clarksburg teacher continues to rap
A teacher at Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg is sharing weekly messages with his students by rapping.
Michael Doggett, an English teacher, is the creator of the school’s hip hop program. He posted his third rap on Sunday night on Twitter, sharing ideas and videos from his students and ways to stay busy during the quarantine. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Occasional rain showers in the afternoon, with a high around 72 and a low around 56
