 Court orders company to restore $28 million to employee benefit plans
  • .2020
  • .Court orders company to restore $28 million to employee benefit plans

Court orders company to restore $28 million to employee benefit plans

Plus: Metro reducing train, bus hours; Clarksburg teacher continues to rap

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Court orders company to restore $28 million to employee benefit plans

A federal judge in Maryland has ordered a Bethesda-based company to restore more than $28 million to health benefit plans it sold to more than 100 employers.

Brendan Turner and Susanne Sheil, former executives of the now defunct WH Administrators, failed to pay millions in medical expenses for plan participants and denied legitimate claims from plan holders, according to the court order. [Washington Post]

Metro reducing train, bus hours

Starting Monday, Metrorail trains will stop running at 9 p.m. every day and Metrobus service will end at 11 p.m.

WMATA officials say the cutbacks are to limit frontline transit workers’ exposure to the public and enhance the safety of people who must travel during the current COVID-19 health crisis. [Montgomery Community Media]

Clarksburg teacher continues to rap

A teacher at Hallie Wells Middle School in Clarksburg is sharing weekly messages with his students by rapping.

Michael Doggett, an English teacher, is the creator of the school’s hip hop program. He posted his third rap on Sunday night on Twitter, sharing ideas and videos from his students and ways to stay busy during the quarantine. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Occasional rain showers in the afternoon, with a high around 72 and a low around 56

In case you missed it…

Medical cannabis sales spiked during first few weeks of of COVID-19 outbreak

Scarcity of face masks remains a challenge

In decision to temporarily close, Bethesda restaurateur calls coronavirus ‘no joke’

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Montgomery’s coronavirus case count increases 10%

Two new deaths reported in the county
Police Car

Police Blotter: Three vehicle thefts in Silver Spring

Crimes reported to Montgomery County police between March 22 and 28
Untitled design (38)

Montgomery County COVID-19 cases could peak in late April, health official says

Leaders working with local universities to refine ‘unofficial projection’

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Certification Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Weekend and Weekday House Manager/Box Office Associate |

Imagination Stage

Barrie Camp Summer Employment |

Barrie Camp

Substitute Teacher |

Oneness-Family School

Foundation Coordinator |

Montgomery College

Sales & Marketing |

Bozzuto

Accounting Intern |

B.F. Saul Company

2020 Summer Internship – Communications & Engagement |

Weber Shandwick

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending