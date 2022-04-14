Court of Appeals upholds legislative map passed by General Assembly

Maryland’s new legislative map will stand, the Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday.

The court affirmed a report from Special Magistrate Alan M. Wilner recommending that the map remain in place. [Maryland Matters]

Vigil to be held for Haskins

The family of Dwayne Haskins Jr. has announced that there will be a vigil at Bullis School in Potomac, where he played football, on April 24 at 7 pm.

Haskins, 24, died Saturday morning after being hit by a truck while trying to cross a highway in South Florida. [Montgomery Community Media]

Buckel pondering late entry into 6th District race

Armed with a new poll suggesting he could run competitively against U.S. Rep. David J. Trone, Del. Jason C. Buckel, the House minority leader in Annapolis, said Wednesday he is considering a late entry into the race to take on the wealthy congressman. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, with a high around 79 and a low around 44

