Couple hopes to encourage other people of color to consider organ donations
Plus: Homicide suspect released from jail in April due to COVID-19; Spirit Halloween store opening in Bethesda
Couple hopes to encourage other people of color to consider organ donations
A Silver Spring woman who donated a kidney to her husband is pleading with people who are reluctant to get a transplant to learn more about the organ donation process.
“A lot of people don’t want to get kidneys because they’re scared. It’s about being comfortable,” Darlene Harris said. “There are a lot of people I’ve talked to who’ve been on dialysis and prefer to do that because they know what dialysis is like, but they don’t know if this kidney is going to work or what happens after they receive the kidney.” [WTOP]
Homicide suspect released from jail in April due to COVID-19
The man accused of stabbing a 63-year-old Germantown father to death in July was freed from jail only months earlier, amid COVID-19 pandemic concerns, court records confirm.
On April 23, Justin Wilson, 26, filed an emergency petition with the court system. Wilson sought a special release, due to what court records described to be an “immediate threat posed by [the] COVID-19 pandemic.” [WJLA]
Spirit Halloween store opening in Bethesda
Spirit Halloween recently announced it plans to open its seasonal shops in 1,400 U.S. locations, including one store at Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, in the former Sears building.
Each store sells costumes, Halloween décor and accessories for children, teens, and adults. [Patch]
Today’s weather
Possible thunderstorm, with a high around 91 and a low around 75
In case you missed it…
Teen found with gunshot wound in Gaithersburg
Kidville closes in Bethesda Row
MCPS surpasses 4 million meals provided during pandemic