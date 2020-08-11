 Couple hopes to encourage other people of color to consider organ donations
  • .2020
  • .Couple hopes to encourage other people of color to consider organ donations

Couple hopes to encourage other people of color to consider organ donations

Plus: Homicide suspect released from jail in April due to COVID-19; Spirit Halloween store opening in Bethesda

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Couple hopes to encourage other people of color to consider organ donations

A Silver Spring woman who donated a kidney to her husband is pleading with people who are reluctant to get a transplant to learn more about the organ donation process.

“A lot of people don’t want to get kidneys because they’re scared. It’s about being comfortable,” Darlene Harris said. “There are a lot of people I’ve talked to who’ve been on dialysis and prefer to do that because they know what dialysis is like, but they don’t know if this kidney is going to work or what happens after they receive the kidney.” [WTOP]

Homicide suspect released from jail in April due to COVID-19

The man accused of stabbing a 63-year-old Germantown father to death in July was freed from jail only months earlier, amid COVID-19 pandemic concerns, court records confirm.

On April 23, Justin Wilson, 26, filed an emergency petition with the court system. Wilson sought a special release, due to what court records described to be an “immediate threat posed by [the] COVID-19 pandemic.” [WJLA]

Spirit Halloween store opening in Bethesda

Spirit Halloween recently announced it plans to open its seasonal shops in 1,400 U.S. locations, including one store at Westfield Montgomery in Bethesda, in the former Sears building.

Each store sells costumes, Halloween décor and accessories for children, teens, and adults. [Patch]

Today’s weather

Possible thunderstorm, with a high around 91 and a low around 75

In case you missed it…

Teen found with gunshot wound in Gaithersburg

Kidville closes in Bethesda Row

MCPS surpasses 4 million meals provided during pandemic

 

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

PurpleLine1

Judge orders Purple Line contractors to stay on job until mid-September

State filed lawsuit on Monday amid battle over light-rail project

Twinbrook Quarter development, with Wegmans, approved in Rockville

Developers hope to break ground in 2021

Police identify driver who died in Cloverly crash as Howard County man

Car struck utility pole; happened at about the same time as similar fatal crash in Potomac

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Newcomers Guide

Leading Professionals »

Subscribe to our free newsletters

* indicates required

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending