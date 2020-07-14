County’s Community Recovery Advisory Group will hold first meeting
Plus: Inclusive residential building, community center coming to Rockville; Maryland joins lawsuit against new visa rules for international students
A Community Recovery Advisory Group will advise Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the County Council on making the county more equitable during recovery from the COVID-19 health crisis.
Elrich will join the group’s inaugural meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. [Montgomery County]
Inclusive residential building, community center coming to Rockville
A new inclusive and affordable residential building and community center in Rockville, Maryland, is opening this month. The 70-unit building, called Main Street, offers unique amenities for people with varying mental and physical abilities.
Jillian and Scott Copeland are the co-founders of Main Street Connect, a nonprofit that created this new model for what an inclusive residential community can offer. [WUSA]
Maryland joins lawsuit against new visa rules for international students
Maryland has joined a coalition of 18 states in filing a lawsuit to stop a new federal rule that threatens to bar hundreds of thousands of international students from studying in the United States, the state’s attorney general announced Monday.
The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, challenges what the attorneys general call the federal government’s “cruel, abrupt and unlawful action to expel international students amidst the pandemic that has wrought death and disruption across the United States.” [WBAL]
Today’s weather
Sunny, with a high around 89 and a low around 67
