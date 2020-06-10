 County public libraries introduce ‘anti-racist reads’ book lists
County public libraries introduce ‘anti-racist reads’ book lists

Plus: Police departments, public safety agencies receive $4M; Athletic fields reopen June 20 for youth sports teams with permit

Bethesda Beat Staff
Montgomery County Public Libraries has issued a statement promoting racial equity and introduced new “anti-racist reads” book lists for the community.

The message, released by MCPL Director Anita Vassallo, condemns the killing of George Floyd and discusses MCPL’s dedication to diversity and inclusion. [Montgomery Community Media]

Maryland police departments, public safety agencies receive $4 million

Public safety agencies across Maryland received payouts from the U.S. Department of Justice to help ease the financial impacts of COVID-19.

Through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, 10 jurisdictions in the state — including Montgomery County — have received a total of more than $4 million in funds. [WDVM]

Athletic fields reopen June 20 for youth sports teams with permit

Low-contact youth sports teams can resume outdoor practices beginning June 20, Montgomery Parks said.

The decision was made by health and park leadership, as part of Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s reopening phase one plan. [Patch]

Today’s weather

Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms might have high winds. High around 92 and low around 76.

In case you missed it…

County weighs calls for police ‘defunding’ against need for social services

Bicyclist in Capital Crescent Trail assault case wanted to clear those falsely accused, attorney says

I-270 resurfacing between Rockville and Bethesda will have ‘significant impact on traffic’

County will move into phase 2 of reopening next week, Elrich says

Second phase includes indoor dining, limited seating at places of worship
County’s coronavirus cases increase 1.2% in one day

State reports five new deaths in Montgomery, for a total of 633

Bethesda Streetery opens Wednesday for expanded restaurant seating

Select streets will be closed from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

