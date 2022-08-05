County Planning Board chair urges delay in federal decision on I-495 toll lanes

Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery County official urges delay

With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law. [WTOP]

University of Maryland basketball coach buys Potomac mansion for $4.9 million

The University of Maryland’s new head basketball coach is putting down roots in Potomac. Kevin Willard, who in March signed a 7-year deal to coach the Terrapins, and his wife, Julie, have purchased an 11,200-square-foot mansion in the Montgomery County community for $4.9 million, according to public records. [Washington Business Journal]

Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery of Exxon Gas Station in Silver Spring

Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male suspect caught on surveillance video during a June 12 armed robbery in the 9300 block of Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.

