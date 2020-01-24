County leaders support school construction funding bill
Germantown man charged with attempted armed robbery left DNA at the scene
County leaders support school construction funding bill
Seven county executives from Maryland were in Annapolis Thursday to testify in support of a bill that would help pay for backlogged school construction projects.
The bill would authorize the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $2.2 billion in bonds in addition to the state’s capital funding.
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said his county faces a $1.6 billion despite putting in $200 million a year in funding for school construction [Maryland Matters].
Germantown man charged with attempted armed robbery left DNA, police say
Larry D. Armwood, 44, of Germantown, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged by Montgomery County police with trying to rob a Subway sandwich shop in October.
Police said Armwood demanded cash and threatened employees with a large knife before jumping over the counter and hitting his head on the floor. He fled without cash. Armwood’s blood, police said, helped them determine that he was the culprit [Washington Post].
Wheaton man charged with stealing from cars in Aspen Hill
Montgomery County police arrested Deauntae Slaughter, 19, of Wheaton, on Thursday and charged him with stealing from two cars in Aspen Hill in November.
Police had released video of the Nov. 19 break-ins and are searching for a second culprit [WTOP].
Today’s weather
Friday will be cloudy with a high of 51 degrees.
In case you missed it…
At boundary analysis meeting in Bethesda, questions about process, transparency
Takoma Park police identify man killed in stabbing last week