County leaders support school construction funding bill

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
Seven county executives from Maryland were in Annapolis Thursday to testify in support of a bill that would help pay for backlogged school construction projects.

The bill would authorize the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $2.2 billion in bonds in addition to the state’s capital funding.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said his county faces a $1.6 billion despite putting in $200 million a year in funding for school construction [Maryland Matters].

Larry D. Armwood, 44, of Germantown, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged by Montgomery County police with trying to rob a Subway sandwich shop in October.

Police said Armwood demanded cash and threatened employees with a large knife before jumping over the counter and hitting his head on the floor. He fled without cash. Armwood’s blood, police said, helped them determine that he was the culprit [Washington Post].

Montgomery County police arrested Deauntae Slaughter, 19, of Wheaton, on Thursday and charged him with stealing from two cars in Aspen Hill in November.

Police had released video of the Nov. 19 break-ins and are searching for a second culprit [WTOP].

Friday will be cloudy with a high of 51 degrees.

At boundary analysis meeting in Bethesda, questions about process, transparency

Takoma Park police identify man killed in stabbing last week

Planning Board backs funding for road safety analysis

