County extends heat emergency alert through 6 p.m. Wednesday
Plus: Top official says Hogan’s election plan will cost $20 million; Maryland courts move into next phase of reopening
Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security has extended the Heat Emergency Alert through 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The County will provide cooling centers at the following locations noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday:
• Former Silver Spring Library Redevelopment, 8901 Colesville Road, Silver Spring
• Bauer Drive Community Recreation Center, 14625 Bauer Dr, Rockville,
• East County Community Recreation Center, 3310 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring
• Montgomery County Animal Services (Community Room), 7315 Muncaster Mill Road, Derwood [Montgomery County]
Top official says Hogan’s election plan will cost $20 million
The head of the Maryland State Board of Elections says it will take about $20 million to implement Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan for the November election and has asked the state’s budget secretary to approve the expense.
Linda H. Lamone, the state administrator of the elections board, said that early voting will be available at 78 locations from Oct. 22 to 29 and that Election Day voting will be held at 1,600 polling places across the state. [Washington Post]
Maryland courts move into next phase of reopening
The Maryland Judiciary officially moved into the next phase of its reopening plan on Monday, expanding the scope of what cases judges will hear and allowing the public to visit clerk of courts’ offices for the first time since March 16.
The Judiciary has laid out five progressive phases of reopening. Monday marks the midway point to reopening full court operations in Maryland. [Maryland Matters]
Today’s weather
Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, with a high around 95 and a low around 73
