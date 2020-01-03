 County Council member pushes for free Ride-On services on holidays
Plus: Hogan issues written consent for refugee admissions; Elrich to host online chat Thursday

Bethesda Beat Staff Report
Montgomery County Council Member Evan Glass says he will push for free Ride-On bus fares during county-observed holidays.

He announced the idea on social media on Tuesday after the county’s Department of Transportation posted on Twitter a reminder that public parking in the county was free on New Year’s Day. [WJLA]

Hogan issues written consent for refugee admissions

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued his written consent to allow Maryland to continue accepting refugees into the state, joining more than 30 governors who have done so in response to a Trump administration executive order allowing state and local leaders to block refugee admissions. [Washington Post]

Elrich to host online chat Thursday

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will host his first online town hall of the year on Thursday.

During the event, which will begin at 1 p.m. and be streamed on the county government’s website, Elrich will answer questions submitted by community members on a variety of topics. [MCM]

Today’s weather

Morning rain possible with a high temperature of about 55 degrees.

