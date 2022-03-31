County clinics offer second COVID-19 booster shot

Montgomery County-operated clinics now administer an additional COVID-19 vaccine booster dose to eligible residents.

“We’re beginning already to make plans for ramping up and accepting people coming in for the second booster dose,” County Executive Marc Elrich said during a media briefing Wednesday. [Montgomery Community Media]

Dems pass new congressional map, as AG appeals gerrymandering ruling

Maryland Democrats in the General Assembly passed an alternate congressional map Wednesday.

Also, the state vowed to fight a court ruling finding that Democrats had engaged in what the judge called “extreme partisan gerrymandering” in the original map. [Washington Post]

Bill to expand abortion access heads to Hogan’s desk

Health care workers besides physicians could start performing abortions in Maryland and the procedure would be covered without cost by most insurance plans in the state under legislation the General Assembly passed this week.

The Abortion Care Access Act received broad support from Maryland Democrats, who hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly. [Baltimore Sun]

Today’s weather

Thunderstorms, with a high around 71 and a low around 50

