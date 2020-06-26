County can give emergency funding to undocumented residents, judge rules
Plus: New county task force answers reopening questions, concerns; Montgomery County Agricultural Fair canceled
Montgomery County can continue to provide direct financial assistance to undocumented residents, a Maryland district judge ruled on Thursday.
In May, two county residents sued County Executive Marc Elrich (D) and the director of the Department of Health and Human Services for funding a one-time emergency assistance check during the coronavirus pandemic to low-income families who do not qualify for the federal stimulus check or state benefits. The plaintiffs, Sharon Bauer and Richard Jurgena, alleged that the officials violated federal law by directing taxpayer dollars to undocumented immigrants. [Washington Post]
New county task force answers reopening questions, concerns
The Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management has established a new Q&A task force team to respond to the questions and concerns of residents about the Phase 2 reopenings.
Dr. Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County’s emergency management director, said the Q&A task force team has responded to about 80 questions on a variety of topics. [Montgomery Community Media]
Montgomery County Agricultural Fair canceled
This August in Gaithersburg there will be less chocolate-covered bacon, pig races, and carnival rides.
On Wednesday, Montgomery County Agricultural Fair announced the fair has been canceled this summer because of the coronavirus. It was scheduled for Aug. 14 to 22. [Montgomery Community Media]
Medical center was founded to treat pandemic patients, 100 years ago
The unfinished hospital had no equipment, no furniture, and opened early during a February blizzard, all because pestilence found its way to Montgomery County, and patients began pouring in.
In 1920, the first five patients of the flu pandemic arrived at Montgomery County General Hospital. A century later, doctors practicing at what is now MedStar Montgomery Medical Center (MMMC) administered one of Maryland’s first COVID-19 tests. [WUSA]
Today’s weather
Sunny to partly cloud, with a high around 88 and a low around 70
