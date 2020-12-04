County alters coronavirus testing sites as colder weather sets in
Plus: Rockville, Gaithersburg get high marks for LGBTQ equality; County urges residents to beware of charity scammers during holidays
With the arrival of winter, Montgomery County health officials are working to ready coronavirus testing centers for frigid temperatures.
While many appreciated the safety and convenience of being tested at outdoor drive-through testing sites, the shift toward freezing weather will bring some of that to an end. [WTOP]
Rockville, Gaithersburg get high marks for LGBTQ equality
The Human Rights Campaign released its 2020 Municipal Equity Index, which rates cities across the country out of 100 in terms of LGBTQ equality, based on local and state policies, laws, and services.
Five of Maryland’s cities received scores of 100, including Rockville. Gaithersburg’s score was 93. [WDVM]
County urges residents to beware of charity scammers during holidays
The Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection advises residents that donate to charities this holiday season to make sure they are giving to a reputable and registered organization.
This year, charities have focused their efforts towards coronavirus-related programs. Scammers take advantage of this new focus and often disguise themselves as charities to take money. [Montgomery Community Media]
