Coronavirus updates
Tourism industry suffering from coronavirus spread; State high school basketball tournaments postponed
Montgomery County’s tourism industry has suffered recently due to large groups canceling events and hotel registrations as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, said Kelly Groff, the head of the tourism agency Visit Montgomery. The Hyatt Regency Bethesda is shown here.
This column on local news related to coronavirus will be updated regularly.
Tourism industry suffering from coronavirus spread
Montgomery County’s tourism industry is taking a significant hit due to the coronavirus outbreak, said Kelly Groff, the president and CEO of the tourism agency Visit Montgomery.
Groff said in an interview Wednesday that starting in early February, her agency began to get word of groups that were cancelling hotel reservations.
“At that time, it was international tour groups coming from international markets,” she said.
In the past week, Groff said, the volume of postponements and cancellations of events throughout the region has significantly increased with the rise in the number of cases in the greater Washington, D.C., region.
“Large group gatherings are being discouraged, so any conferences that are hosted here that have a national, regional or local draw are being postponed or cancelled,” she said.
Groff said each day brings more lost business for the county, but the “well being of our visitors is important.”
When the virus outbreak eventually subsides, Groff expects that there will be “pent-up demand” for travel to the area.
“People are gonna want to come out and travel, so we have to take advantage of that,” she said.
—Dan Schere
State high school basketball tournaments postponed
The boys and girls high school state basketball tournaments, scheduled for Thursday through Saturday, were postponed “until further notice,” according to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association. No additional information was released Thursday afternoon.
Four Montgomery County teams were scheduled to compete: the Winston Churchill High School girls, the Rockville High School girls, the Springbrook High School boys and the Richard Montgomery High School boys.
—Caitlynn Peetz
Bethesda Chamber president self-quarantines due to sickness following trip to Italy
Ginanne Italiano, the president and CEO of the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce, has been self-quarantining since the beginning of the month after she and her husband, Tom, got sick following a trip to Italy.
Italiano, 65, said in an interview Wednesday that she and her husband arrived in Italy on Feb. 28 as part of a group tour of the country with the company Collette Tours. The trip was supposed to last eight days, she said.
Italiano said on the morning of the second day, the group’s tour guide told the group that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had issued a Level 3 warning for travelers in Italy in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and the that the trip would be cut short. The group’s participants were placed on a flight to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport later that day.
A Level 3 warning means the country has been experiencing “widespread community transmission” of the virus and that people are asked to avoid all nonessential travel. Additionally, the CDC advises travelers to Italy to stay home for two weeks after returning to the United States.
Italy’s government has issued a nationwide quarantine, with more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus disease there as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the World Health Organization.
Italiano was back in her Annapolis home on March 1, she said. That is when she and her husband started experiencing symptoms of a cold. Both have been coughing since then, she said, and she has felt lightheaded a few times.
Italiano said she spoke to her doctor on the phone, and described her symptoms to find out whether she could get tested for coronavirus. Italiano said that after her doctor consulted the CDC, she was told she couldn’t be tested for the virus because she didn’t have a fever. But her doctor still said she should remain at home for two weeks as a precaution.
Italiano said she has been able to work from home, but being quarantined has been frustrating.
“We have meetings and events at the chamber, and people want to know whether I have [coronavirus disease],” she said.
Italiano said the chamber is still holding events and conducting business normally, but is advising people not to attend functions if they are sick.
—Dan Schere
Washington Waldorf School closes this week for a ‘deep clean’
A Bethesda private school announced it will be closed Thursday and Friday to “deep clean” after a student had indirect contact with two people who tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
In an email message to families at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Washington Waldorf School officials wrote that a “relative of a family in our school attended an event where two people tested positive for the coronavirus.” The relative didn’t have direct contact with either person, but has since had contact with a member of the school community.
All athletic games and field trips were canceled.
Washington Waldorf, on Sangamore Road in Bethesda, has an enrollment of approximately 300 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, according to the school’s website.
—Caitlynn Peetz
Gaithersburg St. Patrick’s celebration canceled; book event being discussed
The city of Gaithersburg has canceled Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.
The city posted on Twitter that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution to protect the health & safety of our guests, parade participants & employees.”
The parade was to run along Grand Corner Avenue, starting at Rio Boulevard.
No decision has been made about another upcoming Gaithersburg event — a discussion with author Jeanine Cummins about her book “American Dirt.”
It is scheduled for March 31 at Gaithersburg High School.
Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman wrote in an email Wednesday that he would hold meetings this week to discuss plans for the event. He wrote that he would know more by Friday.
—Andrew Schotz and Dan Schere