Coronavirus testing site in Bethesda raises questions
Plus: Montgomery County teen writes hopeful song amid outbreak; Warrior Canine Connection sets up puppy cam
Coronavirus testing site in Bethesda raises questions
A drive-up coronavirus testing site at Glen Echo Center on Macarthur Boulevard in Bethesda has raised questions, such as whether it is allowed to operate.
The testing site is run by a private company called AllCare. [NBC4]
Montgomery County teen writes hopeful song amid COVID-19 outbreak
A Montgomery County teenager has written a song of hope, called “Eschaton,” amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
As a 12-year-old in 2013, Davis Gestiehr stole the show when Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong invited him on stage to sing at the Patriot Center — now called EagleBank Arena.
Gestiehr, now 19, is a songwriting major at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. [WTOP]
Warrior Canine Connection sets up puppy cam
The Warrior Canine Connection in Boyds now has a live camera to show puppies and other service dogs. There are live camera angles and options such as the puppy playroom.
The Warrior Canine Connection helps recovering veterans heal with trained service dogs. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Sunshine with a few afternoon clouds. The high will be around 61 and the low around 44.
In case you missed it…
Initial unemployment claims skyrocket 4,717% in Montgomery
Delay of MCPS boundary analysis ‘highly likely’
Construction temporarily halted on Marriott world HQ, hotel due to COVID-19 concern