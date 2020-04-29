Coronavirus brings out best and worst in landlord-tenant relationships
Plus: Montgomery County to provide face coverings for Ride On passengers; Superintendent says child care invoices, grants will be paid this week
Lee Howard and David Calkins had already made up their minds to close down their original location of Urban Bar-B-Que on Chapman Avenue in Rockville.
They had a good run, but after 17 years, their barbecue joint was ceding ground to the restaurants popping up along nearby Rockville Pike. In February, the owners told their landlord they wouldn’t renew their lease when it expired in August. [Washington Post]
Montgomery County to provide face coverings for Ride On passengers
Montgomery County will help Ride On passengers adhere to Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order requiring public transportation riders to wear face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic.
The program, which began Tuesday, outfits buses with individually wrapped face coverings for passengers who do not have their own or who forget to bring one. Buses in Silver Spring are the first to have the face coverings. [WTOP]
Superintendent says child care invoices, grants will be paid this week
Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon said Tuesday that her office has doubled the number of employees working to pay the child care providers of essential workers.
And the Maryland State Department of Education expects that all 3,700 providers in the newly established Essential Personnel Child Care Program will be paid for their first two weeks of service by the end of this week. [Maryland Matters]
Today’s weather
A mix of clouds and sun in the morning will give way to cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high will be around 73 and the low around 62.
