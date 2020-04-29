 Coronavirus brings out best and worst in landlord-tenant relationships
  • .2020
  • .Coronavirus brings out best and worst in landlord-tenant relationships

Coronavirus brings out best and worst in landlord-tenant relationships

Plus: Montgomery County to provide face coverings for Ride On passengers; Superintendent says child care invoices, grants will be paid this week

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Coronavirus brings out best and worst in landlord-tenant relationships

Lee Howard and David Calkins had already made up their minds to close down their original location of Urban Bar-B-Que on Chapman Avenue in Rockville.

They had a good run, but after 17 years, their barbecue joint was ceding ground to the restaurants popping up along nearby Rockville Pike. In February, the owners told their landlord they wouldn’t renew their lease when it expired in August. [Washington Post]

Montgomery County to provide face coverings for Ride On passengers

Montgomery County will help Ride On passengers adhere to Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order requiring public transportation riders to wear face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, which began Tuesday, outfits buses with individually wrapped face coverings for passengers who do not have their own or who forget to bring one. Buses in Silver Spring are the first to have the face coverings. [WTOP]

Superintendent says child care invoices, grants will be paid this week

Maryland Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon said Tuesday that her office has doubled the number of employees working to pay the child care providers of essential workers.

And the Maryland State Department of Education expects that all 3,700 providers in the newly established Essential Personnel Child Care Program will be paid for their first two weeks of service by the end of this week. [Maryland Matters]

Today’s weather

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning will give way to cloudy skies in the afternoon. The high will be around 73 and the low around 62.

In case you missed it…

Date up in the air for military flyover at Suburban Hospital

County starts awarding business, nonprofit grants from $25 million emergency fund

County, unions will discuss potential changes to contracts because of pandemic

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


County considers $6M more to support struggling residents, businesses, nonprofits

Most would be to bolster grants for residents who can’t receive state, federal aid
Evan Glass

County Council will spend $2M for rental assistance, eviction prevention

Some community members ask that more money be added to relief fund

Seneca Valley High football team member alleges teammates raped him in 2018

Lawsuit accuses school officials of not doing enough to prevent attack

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »



Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending