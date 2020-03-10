Coronavirus: a timeline
A summary of coronavirus news
via Maryland Department of Health
This timeline will continue to be updated as new developments emerge.
March 9, 2020: Montgomery College announces one of its students is experiencing coronavirus symptoms. That student is advised to stay home.
March 9, 2020: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces that several more Marylanders who traveled overseas are being tested for coronavirus disease after they took a trip on the same cruise line as other patients who contracted the disease. Two of the six are described as experiencing symptoms. Maryland’s number of coronavirus cases rises to six. The latest is a Prince George’s County woman in her 50s who contracted the disease while traveling to Massachusetts.
March 8, 2020: Two more Maryland residents test positive for coronavirus disease, one of whom is a Montgomery County man in his 60s. The other is a Harford County woman in her 80s. Both contracted the disease while traveling overseas.
March 6, 2020: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces that one of the Montgomery County patients attended an event at a retirement community in Rockville on Feb. 28 with between 70 and 100 other people.
March 6, 2020: County officials, led by Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, hold a press conference to give additional information about the state’s coronavirus cases. County leaders say the state is tracking where the people went after returning to the U.S.
March 5, 2020: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces the state’s first three cases of coronavirus — all residents of Montgomery County. The three patients contracted the virus while on a cruise on the Nile River in Egypt. They are a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, not related to the couple.
March 4, 2020: MCPS releases a message to community members saying it is preparing for remote teaching if there is a local coronavirus disease outbreak.
March 3, 2020: The Montgomery County Council, sitting as the county’s Board of Health, receives a briefing about local efforts to combat and prepare for coronavirus.
Feb. 29, 2020: The first U.S. COVID-19 death is reported in Washington State.
Feb. 26, 2020: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces the first case of coronavirus disease in the U.S. in a patient with no known international travel history.
Jan. 30, 2020: The World Health Organization declares a global health emergency in response to the coronavirus, indicating the organization believes the virus could spread internationally.
Jan. 21, 2020: A Washington state man in his 30s is the first United States resident diagnosed with coronavirus disease.
Jan. 11, 2020: China reports its first coronavirus death
December 2019: The first case of coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, was detected in Wuhan, China.