Cops: Teens caught burglarizing at B-CC amid uptick in school break-ins
Plus: Gaithersburg company confident it has optimal coronavirus vaccine candidate; Family violence awareness campaign has seen more calls for help
Cops: Teens caught burglarizing at B-CC amid uptick in school break-ins
Montgomery County police charged three men with breaking into Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, the latest in a rash of school burglaries across the county.
Police charged the men with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, theft less than $100, trespassing on school grounds, and failure to comply with a health emergency. [WJLA]
Gaithersburg company confident it has optimal coronavirus vaccine candidate
Gaithersburg-based Novavax is confident it has identified an optimal vaccine candidate for COVID-19.
With positive animal results, Novavax is now moving to stage one by testing 130 humans from Australia. The results of that test are expected in late June or early July. [WBAL]
Family violence awareness campaign has seen more calls for help
Since the Family Violence Awareness and Prevention Campaign launched in Montgomery County last month, there’s been an increase in calls for help and an uptick in hits to the Family Justice Center website.
The goal is to address the concern for people who might be in violent circumstances while quarantined at home. There’s also been thousands of hits on Twitter and Facebook. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
A mix of sun and clouds, with a high around 74 and a low around 63
In case you missed it…
County Council has cut $72M from budget proposed for next year. It plans to cut more.
For second semester in MCPS, options are letter grade or ‘pass/incomplete’
Mooney to stay on as Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School principal