 Cops: Teens caught burglarizing at B-CC amid uptick in school break-ins
  • .2020
  • .Cops: Teens caught burglarizing at B-CC amid uptick in school break-ins

Cops: Teens caught burglarizing at B-CC amid uptick in school break-ins

Plus: Gaithersburg company confident it has optimal coronavirus vaccine candidate; Family violence awareness campaign has seen more calls for help

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Cops: Teens caught burglarizing at B-CC amid uptick in school break-ins

Montgomery County police charged three men with breaking into Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, the latest in a rash of school burglaries across the county.

Police charged the men with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, theft less than $100, trespassing on school grounds, and failure to comply with a health emergency. [WJLA]

Gaithersburg company confident it has optimal coronavirus vaccine candidate

Gaithersburg-based Novavax is confident it has identified an optimal vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

With positive animal results, Novavax is now moving to stage one by testing 130 humans from Australia. The results of that test are expected in late June or early July. [WBAL]

Family violence awareness campaign has seen more calls for help

Since the Family Violence Awareness and Prevention Campaign launched in Montgomery County last month, there’s been an increase in calls for help and an uptick in hits to the Family Justice Center website.

The goal is to address the concern for people who might be in violent circumstances while quarantined at home. There’s also been thousands of hits on Twitter and Facebook. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

A mix of sun and clouds, with a high around 74 and a low around 63

In case you missed it…

County Council has cut $72M from budget proposed for next year. It plans to cut more.

For second semester in MCPS, options are letter grade or ‘pass/incomplete’

Mooney to stay on as Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School principal

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Votersguide_splash_RGB (1)

Bethesda Beat creates candidate guide for June 2 primary

School board, Congress, circuit judge races included

Council votes no on employee raises next year due to budget shortfalls

Hucker, Jawando wanted to keep some raises in renegotiated contracts

About 3% of Montgomery County residents have been tested for COVID-19; goal is 5% a month

County to launch hotline for residents with no primary care provider

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending