Construction on Purple Line set to resume this spring

The group designing and building the Purple Line announced it has secured funding to complete construction of the light rail line with a new contractor.

Neighbors, businesses and residents should expect construction to ramp up this spring and summer. [WTOP]

Bat meat intercepted at Dulles in passenger baggage

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at Washington Dulles International Airport discovered 3 pounds, 8 ounces, of charred bat meat on April 5 in the baggage of a Germantown man who arrived from Ghana.

Bat is considered bushmeat and is a routine protein staple in Africa. [U.S. Customs and Border Protection]

Library director says people are coming back

During the pandemic, Montgomery County Public Libraries kept their doors closed while still serving borrowers through the Holds to Go program and digital offerings.

Now that the libraries are open seven days a week, borrowers have returned, according to Director Anita Vassallo. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny, with a high around 71 and low around 54

In case you missed it…

GOP committee chair running for Montgomery County executive

Masks still required on Ride On buses as CDC extends mandate on planes, transit

I-270, I-495 toll-lane plan unchanged, despite group’s concerns, officials say