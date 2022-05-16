Sen. Chris Van Hollen hospitalized following minor stroke

Sen. Chris Van Hollen hospitalized following stroke

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen says he has suffered a minor stroke and is being treated at George Washington University Hospital. The Maryland Democrat says he has been told there are no long-term effects or damage. [FOX5]

Tesla targets Silver Spring for new service center

Tesla Inc. plans to convert a Silver Spring office building into a new service center, adding to the electric automaker’s small but growing presence in Greater Washington. The new location would go in at 2320 Broadbirch Drive east of Columbia Pike, according to plans obtained from Construction Journal. [Washington Business Journal]

David Blair says he gets things done. Was that true at his nonprofit?

In the race for Montgomery County executive, David Blair, 52, has pitched himself as a candidate with a track record of executive leadership. He has cast himself as someone who “gets things done,” pointing to his credentials as a former business executive and head of a nonprofit, which he founded in 2019 after narrowly losing the Democratic nomination for county executive to incumbent Marc Elrich (D). But while Blair says on his campaign site that the Council of Advocacy and Policy Solutions (CAPS) “created and executed on numerous innovative initiatives,” a review of his nonprofit found that it fell short of reaching its goals on several projects. [The Washington Post]

Today’s weather: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 83

