Plus: Teens' grocery shopping for their grandparents became national volunteer effort; Accidental house fire in Bethesda displaces family
Community celebrates 94-year-old man’s birthday with parade
Cheers and waves. That’s how 94-year-old Morris Semiatin was greeted on his birthday Monday during a parade that included a visit from local first responders.
Semiatin’s son, Ben, surprised his father with a drive-by birthday parade, which included a visit from the Bethesda Police Department and the Kensington Fire Department. [WJZ]
Teens’ grocery shopping for their grandparents became national volunteer effort
Two Montgomery County teenagers who started helping their grandparents during the novel coronavirus outbreak have turned their goodwill into a nationwide volunteer delivery service with 14 chapters across the country.
The friends from Montgomery Blair High School, Dhruv Pai, 16, and Matt Casertano, 15, were both buying groceries for their grandparents in early March, as coronavirus cases started to appear in the Washington region. [Washington Post]
Accidental house fire in Bethesda displaces family
A fire damaged a home on Chestnut Street in Bethesda around 9 p.m on Sunday.
According to officials, the fire was accidental and started because of an overloaded extension cord in the home. Three adults and a child were displaced. [WDVM]
Today’s weather
Mostly cloudy, with a high around 79 and a low around 65
