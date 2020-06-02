 Community celebrates 94-year-old man’s birthday with parade
  • .2020
  • .Community celebrates 94-year-old man’s birthday with parade

Community celebrates 94-year-old man’s birthday with parade

Plus: Teens' grocery shopping for their grandparents became national volunteer effort; Accidental house fire in Bethesda displaces family

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Community celebrates 94-year-old man’s birthday with parade

Cheers and waves. That’s how 94-year-old Morris Semiatin was greeted on his birthday Monday during a parade that included a visit from local first responders.

Semiatin’s son, Ben, surprised his father with a drive-by birthday parade, which included a visit from the Bethesda Police Department and the Kensington Fire Department. [WJZ]

Teens’ grocery shopping for their grandparents became national volunteer effort

Two Montgomery County teenagers who started helping their grandparents during the novel coronavirus outbreak have turned their goodwill into a nationwide volunteer delivery service with 14 chapters across the country.

The friends from Montgomery Blair High School, Dhruv Pai, 16, and Matt Casertano, 15, were both buying groceries for their grandparents in early March, as coronavirus cases started to appear in the Washington region. [Washington Post]

Accidental house fire in Bethesda displaces family

A fire damaged a home on Chestnut Street in Bethesda around 9 p.m on Sunday.

According to officials, the fire was accidental and started because of an overloaded extension cord in the home. Three adults and a child were displaced. [WDVM]

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy, with a high around 79 and a low around 65

In case you missed it…

Looters damage businesses in Friendship Heights Sunday night

Protesters gather in Germantown to speak out about death of man in Minneapolis

Police investigating video of Bethesda confrontation as hate or bias incident

 

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles


Neighbors gather for silent vigil in Chevy Chase

It lasted nine minutes, symbolizing time officer pressed his knee onto Minneapolis man’s neck

Montgomery County votes in primary on Tuesday

Board of Education, Circuit Court judge, Congress seats on the ballot

Guide to reopened restaurants

Outdoor dining allowed in Montgomery County

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending