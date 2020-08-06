 Communication failures compounded Metro Red Line derailment
  • .2020
  • .Communication failures compounded Metro Red Line derailment

Communication failures compounded Metro Red Line derailment

Plus: Damascus Cougars youth football coach tests positive for COVID-19; Rockville nonprofit has provided over 3 million meals, 165,000 toys

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
morning-notes

Communication failures compounded Metro Red Line derailment

The July derailment of a Metro Red Line train was compounded by several communication failures that followed, the head of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said.

The Red Line train derailed in Silver Spring on July 7, after the operator ran a red light signal. Two cars of the 7000-series train left the tracks. [Washington Post]

Damascus Cougars youth football coach tests positive for COVID-19

A Damascus Cougars youth football coach tested positive for coronavirus on Aug. 2 after practicing with the team in the days leading up to his diagnosis. The unidentified coach is now quarantining and the entire football team is self-monitoring for coronavirus symptoms.

In a statement to Montgomery Community Media, the Damascus Sports Association Board of Directors defended their safety protocols and requirements. [Montgomery Community Media]

Rockville nonprofit has provided over 3 million meals, 165,000 toys

A couple of days before the state of Maryland closed down, Montgomery County nonprofit “So What Else” shifted to emergency response.

During the pandemic, SWE has served 3.1 million meals. Each week, it serves 55,000 meals out of its Rockville headquarters. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

Scattered thunderstorms, with a high around 82 and a low around 70

In case you missed it…

MCPS expects full days of classes in fall semester as students learn from home

Lord & Taylor closing in White Flint after company files for bankruptcy

Voters could get competing plans for County Council structure

 

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

Related Articles

Gaithersburg resized

Gaithersburg ends write-in candidates in city elections

Council says bar to get on ballot already is low
Coronavirus dept of health photo

Montgomery County surpasses 18,000 COVID-19 cases

Daily growth rate stays below 0.5% on Thursday

Protesters decry shutdown order aimed at keeping private schools from reopening

Some point to transmission numbers, mental health as reasons for in-person classes

Magazine

Subscribe

Renew

Digital Editions

Newcomers Guide

Leading Professionals »

Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue

Dining Guide

Bethesda Beat Trending