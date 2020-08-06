Communication failures compounded Metro Red Line derailment
The July derailment of a Metro Red Line train was compounded by several communication failures that followed, the head of the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said.
The Red Line train derailed in Silver Spring on July 7, after the operator ran a red light signal. Two cars of the 7000-series train left the tracks. [Washington Post]
Damascus Cougars youth football coach tests positive for COVID-19
A Damascus Cougars youth football coach tested positive for coronavirus on Aug. 2 after practicing with the team in the days leading up to his diagnosis. The unidentified coach is now quarantining and the entire football team is self-monitoring for coronavirus symptoms.
In a statement to Montgomery Community Media, the Damascus Sports Association Board of Directors defended their safety protocols and requirements. [Montgomery Community Media]
Rockville nonprofit has provided over 3 million meals, 165,000 toys
A couple of days before the state of Maryland closed down, Montgomery County nonprofit “So What Else” shifted to emergency response.
During the pandemic, SWE has served 3.1 million meals. Each week, it serves 55,000 meals out of its Rockville headquarters. [WJLA]
