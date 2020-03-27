 Child care providers must close
Plus: Andrés, World Central Kitchen donate more masks, serve meals; Takoma Park offering conversations for senior citizens

Bethesda Beat Staff
All Maryland child care providers, except those serving essential personnel, are being ordered to close by the end of the day Friday to help fight the spread of coronavirus, state officials said.

“During this State of Emergency, child care programs have been established by the State to serve only designated essential personnel,” State Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon said in a news release. [WUSA]

Andrés, World Central Kitchen donate more masks, serve meals

Chef José Andrés, who is on the cover of a new issue of Time magazine, donated 800 N95 masks to medical workers at Johns Hopkins Hospital Thursday to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrés, who lives in Bethesda, and his Washington, D.C.-based World Central Kitchen also have distributed 10,000 masks to hospitals in the D.C. area and are providing thousands of meals to those in need across the country

Andrés’ rapidly expanding charity is as prepared as anyone for the current moment of unprecedented global crisis. The nonprofit stands up field kitchens to feed thousands of people fresh, nourishing, often hot meals as soon as possible at the scene of a hurricane, earthquake, tornado or flood. [WJZ] [Time]

Takoma Park offering conversations for senior citizens

The city of Takoma Park is offering a “Phone a Neighbor” program during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The program wants to spread neighborly love to senior citizen by offering phone conversations with volunteers. The city said there are enough volunteers, but it is still looking for more senior participants who would like to talk. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 67 and a low around 51

In case you missed it…

MCPS details plans to distribute laptops during school closures

County OKs restaurants selling cocktails for takeout, delivery

What to know about Montgomery $20M plan for relief grants for small businesses, nonprofits

