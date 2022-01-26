Chief details effort to save Montgomery County firefighter in rowhouse collapse

When a burning Baltimore rowhome collapsed, three firefighters were trapped under hundreds of pounds of debris and one was still alive when his colleagues reached him.

“I talked to somebody who was right back there with [firefighter/paramedic Kenny Lacayo, a volunteer with Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad] and he was buried pretty bad from the waist down. And he was talking, but they just couldn’t get him out. They couldn’t get him out,” Battalion Chief Christopher Hutson said. [WTOP]

Activists push to ban untraceable ‘ghost guns’

Just days after a teenager allegedly shot a 15-year-old Magruder High student, using a ghost gun, high school senior Lily Freeman and about 100 gun-control activists stood outside the Maryland State House, urging lawmakers to ban the purchase and possession of the untraceable firearms.

Freeman, 17, from Whitman High School in Bethesda, said she is frustrated and numb from the violence. [Washington Post]

Rockville real estate company buys nearby apartment complex

A newly launched real estate firm has closed on a Gaithersburg apartment complex.

SKS Realty Partners of Rockville and Los Angeles-based MRK Partners Inc. have acquired the 198-unit Amber Commons at Seven Prism Place for $51.5 million from RST Development. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather

Sunny, with a high around 32 and a low around 14

In case you missed it…

Q&A with county executive candidate David Blair

MCPS will conduct ‘comprehensive review’ of school safety following Magruder shooting

County Council president says more work needed on vaccine passport proposal