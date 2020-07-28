 Chevy Chase traffic circle gets safety makeover
Plus: Nonprofit recreates Muslim hajj in Sandy Spring; Darnestown Liquor and Wine Store reopens after COVID-19 closure

The Chevy Chase Circle on the D.C.-Maryland line is likely one of the most confusing traffic circles in the area. It has gotten a safety makeover.

“There’s been no level of understanding by most drivers,” Chevy Chase Village Police Chief John Fitzgerald said. [NBC4]

Local nonprofit recreates Muslim hajj in Sandy Spring

All of the essential rituals of Hajj — a demonstration of the solidarity of Muslim people that takes place in Mecca, Saudia Arabia — were brought to Montgomery County in the form of a drive-through in Sandy Spring on Sunday.

The Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca that all Muslims attempt to make at least once in their lifetimes. [Montgomery Community Media]

Darnestown Liquor and Wine Store reopens after closure due to COVID-19

Darnestown Liquor and Wine Store reopened on Monday after being closed for three weeks due to several employees testing positive for COVID-19.

The store closed because of staffing shortages after many employees were forced to quarantine and was expected to tentatively reopen on July 20, according to an earlier press release. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Scattered thunderstorms later in the day, with a high around 93 and a low around 70

