Chevy Chase lesson barn reports 40-plus horses ill

More than 40 horses at Meadowbrook Stables, a long-established lesson barn in Chevy Chase, have developed “mild to moderate” neurologic symptoms of EHV-1 since the virus was discovered there March 9, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the nonprofit organization that runs the barn.

The first confirmed case at the facility was a lesson pony named River, who was admitted to the Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center in Leesburg, Va., on March 9 with neurologic symptoms and was euthanized March 10, according to a March 18 post to the stable’s Facebook page. [The Chronicle of the Horse]

Ukrainian family finds refuge in Montgomery County

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more than 4 million people have fled their homes in search of safety.

One family found refuge in Maryland thanks to a North Potomac couple. [WTOP]

New police chief in N.C. discusses policy changes, future plans

When asked what brought him to Brevard, N.C., after finishing a 25-year career as a police captain in Montgomery County, Police Chief Tom Jordan said, “providence, divine intervention.”

“I wanted to be able to know our officers’ names,” said Jordan, who has been Brevard’s chief for the past five months. “Where I was from, I had 1,300 officers in the department.” [The Transylvania Times]

Today’s weather

Cloudy and windy, with a high around 54 and a low around 34

In case you missed it…

Silver Spring man charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal November crash in Kensington

Foxtrot market coming to Bethesda Row

County Council members concerned about proposed Rockville location for bus depot