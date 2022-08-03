Catherine Hoggle, charged with killing her two children in 2014, to appear in court Thursday

Catherine Hoggle, charged in 2017 with killing her two children following their disappearance in 2014, is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon. The hearing will be to determine whether she’s competent to stand trial. [FOX5]

Metro hires new chief operating officer

Metro announced the hiring of a new chief operating officer Tuesday who the agency said will lead efforts to end a train shortage and get Metrorail back to full service.

Brian Dwyer, who has three decades of public transit experience in the private and public sectors, will start Aug. 8 and report to General Manager Randy Clarke, who is in his second week on the job. [Washington Post]

MCPS to host annual back-to-school fair Aug. 27

Montgomery County Public Schools will host its annual Back-to-School Fair on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Westfield Wheaton Mall.

There will be information about the school system and county programs. [MCM]

Today’s weather: Sunny with a high of 91.

