 Carroll County crash kills two Montgomery County women
  2020
Plus: Rockville Pike crash victim hit extraordinary milestones as a child; Flood watch in effect on Thursday

Bethesda Beat Staff
| Published:
Two Montgomery County women were killed after their car and a tractor-trailer crashed in Carroll County on Tuesday.

Candida Odyli Tinoco Flores, 48, of Silver Spring, was driving a Honda. After she did not stop at a stop sign, her car was struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer. Flores and her passenger, Dania Lizeth Hernandez Rauda, 52, of Rockville, were killed. [WJZ]

Victim in fatal Rockville Pike crash hit extraordinary milestones as a child

Brett Badin, 32, of North Bethesda, who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Rockville Pike on Jan. 16, was at once extraordinary but also needed help hitting some ordinary milestones, according to his family.

Badin, who had autism, was a big fan of bowling and was a son who wanted to live independently, but also wanted to spend every Saturday with his parents. [Washington Post]

Flood watch in effect on Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Montgomery County from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to start at about 1 p.m. Thursday and continue into the night. Two to three inches of rain is expected through Friday morning. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

Rain is expected during the day and into the night, with a high around 54 and a low around 51.

In case you missed it…

Rockville to consider veterans home, parkland as uses for former golf course

Cubano’s opens in Bethesda

Man fatally shot on Saturday

