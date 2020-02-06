Carroll County crash kills two Montgomery County women
Plus: Rockville Pike crash victim hit extraordinary milestones as a child; Flood watch in effect on Thursday
Two Montgomery County women were killed after their car and a tractor-trailer crashed in Carroll County on Tuesday.
Candida Odyli Tinoco Flores, 48, of Silver Spring, was driving a Honda. After she did not stop at a stop sign, her car was struck by a Freightliner tractor-trailer. Flores and her passenger, Dania Lizeth Hernandez Rauda, 52, of Rockville, were killed. [WJZ]
Victim in fatal Rockville Pike crash hit extraordinary milestones as a child
Brett Badin, 32, of North Bethesda, who was fatally struck by a vehicle on Rockville Pike on Jan. 16, was at once extraordinary but also needed help hitting some ordinary milestones, according to his family.
Badin, who had autism, was a big fan of bowling and was a son who wanted to live independently, but also wanted to spend every Saturday with his parents. [Washington Post]
Flood watch in effect on Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Montgomery County from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning.
The heaviest rainfall is expected to start at about 1 p.m. Thursday and continue into the night. Two to three inches of rain is expected through Friday morning. [Montgomery Community Media]
Today’s weather
Rain is expected during the day and into the night, with a high around 54 and a low around 51.
