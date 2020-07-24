Capital Crescent Trail closed for construction
Plus: BSO cancels events, performances through Nov. 29 due to coronavirus; Rape suspect asks to attend country club, sons' lacrosse tournaments
Montgomery Parks has closed the Capital Crescent Trail for the next few weeks for the construction of a raised crosswalk on the trail.
The crosswalk will be placed at the Little Falls Parkway crossing in Bethesda. [Montgomery Community Media]
BSO cancels events, performances through Nov. 29 due to coronavirus
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has canceled all of its events and performances at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and The Music Center at Strathmore through Nov. 29 due to the coronavirus.
In a news release, the BSO said the cancellations were prompted by “the uncertainty of when the organization is able to bring audiences back into the concert hall.” [WJZ]
Rape suspect asks to attend country club, sons’ lacrosse tournaments
Amid the global pandemic, accused rapist Jason Delano appeared via a Zoom court hearing requesting he be allowed to attend a private country club, plus travel to his kids’ out-of-town sporting events.
In December 2017, Delano — a 44-year-old Bethesda resident — allegedly raped a woman he met hours earlier at the Bethesda Country Club. He is awaiting trial in the felony case, which has been repeatedly delayed for myriad reasons, most recently due to COVID-19. [WJLA]
Today’s weather
There will be scattered thunderstorms, with a high around 84 and a low around 72
