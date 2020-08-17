Bullis School leader was celebrated as he left, but exit was messier than it appeared
Plus: Sandy Spring Slave Museum celebrates 100 years of Negro League baseball; Doctor to testify that Bethesda suspect was too 'overweight' and 'drunk' to rape
Unrest that followed a Bullis School meeting in the fall of 2018 led to the eventual departure of Gerald Boarman, who had been at the helm for a decade and was credited for boosting enrollment and building up the school’s lush 102-acre campus.
He stepped down in late June, his work celebrated in a tribute video in which he was hailed as one of the country’s best headmasters. [Washington Post]
Sandy Spring Slave Museum celebrates 100 years of Negro League baseball
The Sandy Spring Slave Museum is opening a Negro League baseball exhibit for a limited time only.
This year is the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues and to celebrate, fans around the country are honoring legendary Black baseball players who transformed America’s national pastime. [Montgomery Community Media]
Doctor to testify that Bethesda suspect was too ‘overweight’ and ‘drunk’ to rape
A urologist is expected to testify that a Bethesda tech executive was far too intoxicated, portly and old to rape a woman on a chilly night in December 2017, court documents state.
In May 2019, Montgomery County police charged Jason Delano, now 44, with second-degree rape and fourth-degree sexual offense. [WJLA]
Today’s weather
Partly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms. The high will be around 83 and the low around 64.
In case you missed it…
Montgomery County expects to have 38 ‘voting centers’ for general election
State orders AdvaGenix to stop COVID-19 testing due to ‘improper’ procedures
Family sues MCPS after son fractures skull in fight at Magruder High