2022 | News

Brandy Brooks says she won’t drop out of County Council race

Plus: MS-13 leader gets life sentence in Gaithersburg killing, 4 others; Bethesda's KID Museum to expand

By Bethesda Beat Staff
share this

Brandy Brooks says she won’t drop out of County Council race

Brandy Brooks, a Democratic candidate for the Montgomery County Council, said Monday she has no intention of withdrawing from the election in the wake of allegations that she sexually harassed a former member of her campaign staff. She has been on a break from campaign work since April 13 but plans to resume public activity later this week, she said in a text message. [The Washington Post]

MS-13 leader gets life sentence for ordering, taking part in Gaithersburg killing, 4 others

An MS-13 gang leader has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in orchestrating, directing and participating in several killings in Maryland and Virginia. Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno, 24, of El Salvador, helped lead a local MS-13 clique based in Langley Park. Alvarado-Requeno was sentenced for his role in five deaths.

They include the ambush-killing of a suspected rival gang member in June 2016. The victim was lured to the woods at Malcolm King Park in Gaithersburg, after the promise of a sexual liaison with a female MS-13 associate. But when he arrived, he was attacked and stabbed 153 times. The victim turned out not to be a member of any gang. [WTOP]

Bethesda-based KID Museum is expanding

The experiential museum and educational makerspace is branching out from its current location at the Davis Library to a brand-new 28,000-square-foot facility at Bethesda Metro Center. The museum’s new flagship will open May 22. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Possible showers starting midday. Highs in the low-70s.

In case you missed it:

Montgomery County Sierra Club endorses Blair in county executive race

County Council to review new agreement outlining police role in MCPS

Amalfi Ristorante Italiano closing in Rockville after 45 years

Related Stories