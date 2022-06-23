Bomb squad rushes to Washington Christian Academy in Olney to dispose of ‘unstable chemical’

Montgomery County Fire Bomb Squad and Hazmat crews helped dispose of an ‘unstable chemical’ in a chemistry lab at Washington Christian Academy in Olney on Thursday.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the county’s Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted that the chemical was picric acid and that the team had to go to a nearby construction site in order to properly dispose of it.

There was an expected “loud boom” as responding officials took care of the chemical, Piringer said.

No students were inside the school and the chemical was not leaking, officials said. [WJLA]

Sen. Kagan upset at vote to keep ‘sexist’ state firefighter association name

Sen. Cheryl Kagan (D-Gaithersburg) said she was upset at the Maryland State Firemen’s Association decision to keep its name, a move the senator called “outdated, sexist and inaccurate” because of the brave women serving as firefighters statewide.

Kagan and others had suggested that the name change to Maryland State Firefighter’s Association, but only 41% of the delegates at the association’s annual conference in Ocean City voted to do so.

Kagan tweeted after the vote: “Sadly, sexism prevailed. Delegates voted to retain MD State FireMEN’s Association, despite the growing number of volunteers, career folks, and fire chiefs who are not male!”

Rockville Volunteer Fire President Eric N. Bernard told Montgomery Community Media that the decision to change the name is “common sense.”

“Our name should reflect who we are, what we do,” Bernard said. “The moniker men does not reflect us.” [Montgomery Community Media]

JBG Smith gets top workplace honor

JBG Smith, a Bethesda-based developer, has been recognized by the Washington Post as one of the top workplaces in the region.

More than 7,000 companies throughout the Washington, D.C., region were invited to participate in this year’s ranking.

JBG Smith CEO Matt Kelly said in a prepared statement: “I am a firm believer that a company’s employees are what makes it great – and our team’s contributions and dedication are unquestionably what make JBG SMITH the absolute best place to work.” [MoCo Show]

