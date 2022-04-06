Bomb squad makes beeping Easter eggs for blind children

A father’s solution to help his blind daughter participate in an Easter egg hunt is spreading across the United States thanks to the efforts of military and law enforcement members, including those in Montgomery County.

David Hyche’s daughter was 4 months old when she lost her vision and has been the motivation behind his research and passion to manufacture “audible” Easter eggs. [WJLA]

Potomac man adds scratch-offs to routine, wins $100,000

A Potomac man who has played Lottery jackpot games regularly since 1993 added scratch-offs to his routine following a hospital stay, when friends gave him scratch-offs instead of get well cards.

One of those scratch-offs was a $10 instant ticket that gave him its top prize of $100,000. [Maryland Lottery]

‘Neighborhood defenders’ fight for suburban status quo

In the D.C. region, elected officials are under growing pressure to push back against civically engaged homeowners who mobilize against new housing construction

Montgomery County, an affluent D.C. suburb that has experienced transformative growth and demographic change in the last 30 years, exemplifies how hard that can be. [DCist]

Council adopts I-270 plan without funding commitments

The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved an I-270 transit plan to guide growth, public transportation and business centers in upcounty.

However, Council Member Tom Hucker said much of the work counts on funding from the state. [Montgomery Community Media]

